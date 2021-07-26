Brett Blair, Son Of Former WWE Wrestler B. Brian Blair, Killed In Florida

Brett Blair, the son of pro wrestling legend B. Brian Blair, was reportedly killed this past Friday in Florida. He was just 29 years old.

Steve Keirn appeared at The Gathering on Friday night in Charlotte and told fans that Blair’s son was killed, according to Slam Wrestling. Keirn and Blair have been close friends, dating back to their early days in the Florida territory in the 1970s.

Details on Brett’s death have not been confirmed as of this writing. Brian’s oldest son was named after WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Blair is better known as one half of The Killer Bees tag team in WWE. He later took over as CEO of The Cauliflower Alley Club, and also served as Hillsborough County Commissioner in Florida. Blair and his wife, Toni, had two sons – Brett and Bradley.

Brian, who underwent back surgery on July 16, wrote about his family in his autobiography, “Truth Bee Told,” which is almost ready for publication. Slam Wrestling included the following two excerpts from the book, where Brian wrote about family:

A Special Dedication to My Two Sons I so vividly remember when my wife Toni and I wanted to start a family. Enjoying my tag team years as a Killer Bee, I played to the Good Lord that He would bless me with two boys — maybe twins or maybe through two separate pregnancies — because I wanted to have my own “Killer Bees,” as I really liked my tag team partner “Jumping” Jim.

—–

I have to say that I have never felt as elated as I did when I watched both of my sons come into this world. It’s an indescribable and an incredible experience. The deliveries were handled by Dr. Howard Johnson, who was a great OBGYN — a brilliant man with a great personality, a passion for his job and an affable human being! So after a little haggling with my wife over our first boy’s name, Brett (named after Bret Hart … but my wife insisted on two T’s in Brett) was born in May of 1992. Then exactly three years later, almost to the day, in May of 1995, Brad was born, and I had no problem with the name “Brad,” other than the fact that Toni insisted it was Bradley. What the heck; you have to make room for compromise in many situations.

Brett attended Chamberlain High School in Tampa and was competitive in baseball and golf. The below fishing photo is from earlier this month, as tweeted by Brian: