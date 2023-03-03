Brett DiBiase Pleads Guilty To Federal Fraud Charges In Connection With Mississippi Welfare Scandal

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Brett DiBiase, was charged in connection with a significant Mississippi embezzlement scandal and has since entered a guilty plea.

According to WLBT, DiBiase pleaded guilty in US District Court to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. In 2020, he previously pleaded guilty to making false statements. In addition to his state court sentence, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

DiBiase was one of many people involved in the scheme, which involved the theft of millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding.

He received $48,000 through his company, Restore2, LLC, by making several false claims and allegedly concealing these payments by falsifying documents, invoices, books, reports, and ledgers. DiBiase had invoices created to pay him for teaching drug abuse classes.

Brett was a one-time FCW Florida Tag Team Champion while working for WWE’s developmental territory, FCW, from 2008 to 2011.