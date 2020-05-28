Brian Cage Addresses AEW Rumors (Video)

Former IMPACT Wrestling star and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talent Brian Cage was recently interviewed on the Pat Buck Show and discussed being mad about false reports circulating that he signed with AEW, fearing it would eliminate his other options:

“I was so mad at the website that put that out there because it wasn’t even—Melissa went hard on Twitter and [fans] said ‘of course you’re going to say that and try and kayfabe it.’ But no, I was thinking my livelihood just got stripped away from me because homeboy wanted to get a few clickbaits online. I was really hot about it but luckily IMPACT did end up sending me an offer later that night. Everything with everybody still kinda worked out, so thank God, even with having surgery I wasn’t left in the dark with everybody still pursuing me.”