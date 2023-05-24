Brian Cage And Melissa Santos Expecting Their Second Child

Brian Cage and Melissa Santos will be expanding their family after meeting in Lucha Underground in 2014 while Cage wrestled and Santos did ring introductions.

Before having their first child together, a daughter named Skyler, in January 2018, they started dating in 2016. Cage proposed to her at an independent wrestling event that December. They got hitched in 2019.

Santos announced the married couple’s pregnancy on Instagram, saying the child is due in November. Cage responded to the news on Twitter, as seen below.

Cage, one-third of the Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champions, had a successful year because he inked a new AEW/ROH contract that will keep him on the books for the foreseeable future.

Cage doesn’t have a scheduled match for Sunday’s Double or Nothing as of the time of this writing. He last competed on an episode of AEW Rampage earlier this month, defeating Alex Reynolds and John Silver with Swerve Strickland.

You can check out Cage’s tweet below: