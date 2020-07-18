Brian Cage and Taz Already Splitting Up?

Brian Cage has teased a split between himself and Taz after Taz threw in the towel during Cage’s match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title on Dynamite:
Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn't gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I'm still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question "who betta than cage?", is still NOBODY!
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 17, 2020
The partnership between the two was formed at the Double or Nothing PPV in May.
some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage…but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 16, 2020