Brian Cage and Taz Already Splitting Up?

Brian Cage has teased a split between himself and Taz after Taz threw in the towel during Cage’s match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title on Dynamite:

Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn't gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I'm still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question "who betta than cage?", is still NOBODY! — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 17, 2020

The partnership between the two was formed at the Double or Nothing PPV in May.