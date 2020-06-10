Brian Cage Comments On WWE Getting Bar Wrestling Video Removed From Twitter

Bar Wrestling, the indie promotion founded by Joey Ryan, revealed on Twitter today how WWE filed a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) complaint with Twitter and had one of their tweets removed. The tweet was linking to a video of current AEW star Brian Cage vs. current WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas, which was from their “Volume 29: Four Touchdowns In a Single Game” event on January 31, 2019 in Baldwin Park, California. Bar Wrestling often posts matches to YouTube once they are one year old and on the Highspots Network.

A screenshot of the DMCA request shows that the links provided to the “original work” was the WWE website at WWE.com.

“WWE had a tweet pulled & our twitter was temporarily locked for posting a link to Jake Atlas vs. Brian Cage with footage we own & using a photo that we commissioned & own,” Bar tweeted.

Cage re-tweeted the screenshots and called on fans to support the promotion. He wrote, “Please watch and support @BarWrestling completely independent of any other promotion”

