Brian Cage Hypes Tonight’s TNT Championship Match and Touts Career Highlights

Wardlow will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Brian Cage in tonight’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary special. This will be Cage’s first Dynamite appearance since being defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs on September 1, 2021.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cage hyped the match on Twitter this week, saying he’s returning from the longest top guy hiatus in AEW history.

“The most athletic body guy and the most versatile athlete, finally returns from the the longest ‘top guy’ hiatus in aew. Returns to become the champion everyone else is not,” he wrote.

Cage also took to Twitter today, listing some of his career accomplishments and announcing that he will be the new TNT Champion tonight.

After that September 1 Dynamite appearance, Cage lost the Street Fight on Rampage to then-FTW Champion Ricky Starks on October 8, then worked three bouts on the Chris Jericho Cruise before returning with a win over Ninja Mack at ROH Supercard of Honor XV in April, which was the first show run by new ROH owner Tony Khan. Cage then teamed with Kaun and Toa Liona to defeat Blake Christian, Tony Deppen, and Alex Zayne in a six-man match at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July, but didn’t return to the AEW ring until the Grand Slam Rampage Battle Royale on September 23. Last week, he returned to AEW singles action with an Elevation victory over Tracy Williams.

Cage’s related posts are below:

