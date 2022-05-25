Brian Cage Pushes to Make Surprise AEW Return or Re-debut

Brian Cage has pushed for a surprise return or re-debut in AEW.

On Monday, Cage made his AEW debut two years ago, winning the Casino Ladder Match at Double Or Nothing 2020. Cage responded to AEW’s tweet commemorating the occasion.

Earlier this week, Cage responded to a fan who tweeted a photo of his AEW action figure, which they had recently purchased.

The fan then asked Cage to who he should address his attention, to which Cage responded, “Aew.”

Despite being backstage for several events, Cage has not wrestled on a regular AEW show since losing the Street Fight to FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the October 8 edition of Rampage.

Cage’s contract with AEW was renewed through February 2023 after the company exercised the option year on his contract only days before it expired.

