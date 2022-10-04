Brian Cage Reacts to Having His First AEW Dynamite Match in Over a Year

Brian Cage will face TNT Champion Wardlow in his first AEW Dynamite match in over a year this coming Wednesday night. Cage tweeted about the match, saying, “The most athletic body guy and the most versatile athlete, finally returns from the the longest ‘top guy’ hiatus in AEW. Returns to become the champion everyone else is not.”

Cage wrestled outside of AEW during 2022, but he recently returned to Rampage and Dark. Cage’s last Dynamite match was on September 1st, 2021, when he was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs.