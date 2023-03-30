Brian Cage Reportedly Leaving AEW/ROH

AEW/ROH star Brian Cage is leaving the company.

For months, there has been speculation about Cage’s status. Many were surprised when AEW/ROH President Tony Khan extended Cage’s contract last year, despite the fact that he wasn’t being used frequently.

Since then, Cage has primarily appeared on the ROH brand, with occasional AEW appearances. As previously reported, the two parties were negotiating a new agreement.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cage’s contract had expired. Cage, on the other hand, has agreed to work this Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor, when The Embassy (Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona) defend their Six-Man Tag Team Titles against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

“Brian Cage apparently is finishing up. That’s what I hear, that he’s finishing up unless they sign him to a new deal. If they do, then he’s not finishing up. His deal has expired, but he’s agreed to do business and drop the belts on the way out if in fact he doesn’t sign. We’ll see how that turns out,” Meltzer stated.

