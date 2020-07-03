Brian Cage Says He Eats 22-24 Egg Whites Per Day, Talks Diet and More

During the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brian Cage commented on his diet, eating 22-24 egg whites per day, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how much he eats every day: “I’m going to use today. I woke up, I had six whole eggs, and I have about 10 to a dozen egg whites, and then a cup of oatmeal. Six whole eggs is roughly 36 grams of proteins, and then 10 to 12, depending on how hungry I am, that’s roughly 3.5 grams of protein per egg, so that’s another 35-40, so that comes down to, I always try to get at least 60 grams of protein per meal. That’s how I break it down, if you want all the details about how much I eat. Then I eat a cup of oatmeal. Then I usually wait two hours. So today it’s been about two hours. I went to go tan, then right after I tanned, I went to the gym. I did back today. I worked out for about 90 minutes or so. Then I did 40 minutes on the stair master. Then I came here. Then I ate about 10 ounces of chicken, and some rice. Then I got a knock on the door, and my friend had sent me a tray of cookies, because I don’t know why, I love sweets. I have 10 ounces of ground beef, cooked, waiting ready for me, and I got chicken defrosted, so those are the next two meals, and then I’ll eat about a dozen egg whites again before I go to bed.”

On how many calories he eats per day: “Probably I average around 4000. There will be some higher cheat days and there are some days I’ll eat a little less, but probably on the average shoot for about 4000. It takes twice as much to gain though, and half as much to maintain.”