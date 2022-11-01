Brian Gewirtz on if Vince McMahon Got Upset at Wrestlers Getting Over Without WWE Help

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke with NBC Boston’s Steve Fall about Young Rock, his time in WWE, and other topics.

Gewirtz claims he has never seen Vince McMahon get upset about wrestlers getting over without WWE’s assistance, such as Zack Ryder’s Long Island Iced Z’s YouTube show:

“I don’t know if Vince wasn’t feeling Zack Ryder at a certain point or in an episode. I just think that has to do with whatever Vince’s personal opinion is of the character. I don’t think it was the, ‘How dare he use YouTube to get himself over when it wasn’t the machine that got him over, therefore he’s going to be punished.’ I never saw that. I never experienced that. If that was what was being felt by some people, that was never expressed to me, nor did I feel it myself.”

Gewirtz stated that there will be big surprises and names on Young Rock in the near future:

“Jeff Chiang and Jenn Carreras, as we’re sitting down, it’s essentially this big Q&A session where we’re asking Dwayne for stories. I go into these things going, ‘Well, I know every story’, and I don’t. There is a major story and a major story that’s going to unfold this season that involves his grandmother and his parents that I had no idea about and nobody in the room did. We’re all like, ‘What? That happened?’ He said, ‘That absolutely happened. That’s serving as the major storyline for that era in 1985 and that season. So yeah, there are definitely going to be surprises from that perspective, and also, just like, you know, the fan in me just loves the surprises of who’s showing up this year and which wrestler is going to appear that hasn’t appeared in a previous season. I’ll just say that there are some major gigantic names in the world of WWE, both from the 80s and 90s, that have yet to appear on Young Rock in seasons one and two who are absolutely appearing in season three.”

ALSO READ: Brian Gewirtz Weighs in on The Rock Possibly Competing at WWE WrestleMania 39

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)