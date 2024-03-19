Brian Gewirtz Reacts To Cody Rhodes Calling Him Out On Monday’s WWE RAW

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW saw “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes cut a very emotional and passionate promo on The Rock, where he discussed The Great One calling himself the Final Boss and believed it was something that former company writer Brian Gewirtz came up with since he works closely with the people’s champion.

Gewirtz didn’t take kindly to Rhodes calling him out on RAW and took to his official Twitter (X) account to respond to The American Nightmare.

Gewirtz wrote, ““Final Boss” isn’t anything I came up with. @TheRock calls himself that because he is that. If it makes you feel better @CodyRhodes, I was the first to tell him about your spectacularly stupid goofy ass dog.”

Rhodes is set to go face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this coming Friday on SmackDown, while The Rock’s next appearance on TV will be on the April 1st edition of RAW, which is the WrestleMania 40 go-home episode.

You can check out Gewirtz’s post below.