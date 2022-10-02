Brian Gewirtz Recalls Vince McMahon’s Comparison of WWE to Saturday Night Live

During an appearance on Stories with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz recalled Vince McMahon’s comparison of WWE to Saturday Night Live.

The first episode of SNL aired in 1975, and the show has not stopped airing since then. There have only ever been three professional wrestlers to host the show: Hulk Hogan, The Rock (five times), and John Cena.

“Vince, I know, took a stance at a certain point where it’s like, ‘Well this is an entertainment show on television,’” Gewirtz said on “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.” “‘We’ve got to compare it to “Saturday Night Live,”‘ which is almost, almost, you know, at least in the ballpark of the same comp, as far as a long-running institution of a show that has a revolving cast and a revolving set of writers, and has the stars and the up-and-coming people.”

You can check out the complete episode below: