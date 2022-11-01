Brian Gewirtz Weighs in on The Rock Possibly Competing at WWE WrestleMania 39

Brian Gewirtz, who has worked closely with The Rock for a considerable amount of time, recently gave an interview to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston and offered his thoughts on the possibility of The Rock competing in a match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

“I have no idea. I really don’t. All I know is if and when Rock, Dwayne, you know, comes back to WWE, the bar he always sets, and wrote about it in the book, you see it in and all those projects, and Black Adam, which we just at a screening for, it’s like, the expectation level is so high, and this audience first mentality that is very, very real, it needs to match it, and it needs to be something gigantic, and something not just like, oh, that’s a nice attraction, or that’s a main event in any arena across the country kind of thing. But like truly meaningful, impactful, ground shaking, paradigm shifting, gigantic you know. Whether or not that manifests itself in a WrestleMania main event, you know, the fan in me would love to see it if it’s the right circumstance and everything. But, I don’t know. He certainly has a lot of stuff going on between this gigantic movie coming out in October, our Tales from the Territory show. Plus in February, oh, he’s not doing anything in February, so I got an internet report at one point saying ‘Oh, the Rock is not shooting any movies in February.’ Like no, I don’t know if he is or not, but he is launching with Danny a gigantic Football League. So that might take some time too because, you know, Dwayne Johnson, Danny Garcia, Hiram Garcia, like no one at Seven Bucks is of the ilk of like, all right, it’s got my name on it. We’re not Krusty the Clown, like yep, put our logo on it and our face on it and let me know how it does.”

You can watch the complete interview below: