Brian Hebner Believes Earl and Dave Hebner Should Be Inducted Into The WWE HOF

Gail Kim discussed her career as a wrestler on the Refin’ It Up podcast hosted by Brian Hebner.

The WWE Hall of Fame came up during it, and Gail mentioned that a former WWE employee had told her in New Orleans in 2018 that they believed the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony would be the last one since they didn’t believe WWE had any more inductees to make.

Hebner added his opinion, saying that he thinks Earl and Dave Hebner ought to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“And guess what? Just like you and me [Brian & Gail Kim] have always talked about… and I’m saying this for me, not you, for me. F*ck ‘em. That’s the same company that don’t have the f*cking Hebners in the WWE Hall of Fame and I don’t mean me, I’m talking about Earl and Dave. Just give me a f*cking break.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)