Brian Hebner Says AEW Referee is Killing Matches: “If Somebody Gets Slapped, He’s Grabbing His Face”

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner shared his thoughts on the week’s wrestling headlines on the latest “Refin’ It Up” podcast.

Hebner stated that he witnessed a great deal of poor officiating in wrestling over the past week:

“It was a bad week of wrestling for referees. I saw a lot of referees trying to just not see the obvious. In other words, not understanding the heat spot, not understanding a nutshot, not understanding using a weapon, not understanding a man using their manager on the outside, and I just get so sick of it because it can be so avoided.”

“I know all these companies that I’ve watched have great people backstage and I don’t understand how this goes and gets slipped away. I also think that these referees now need to start standing up for themselves and liking or not liking the spot that they are told to do. I understand being told what to do. I get it. That’s the way to stay out of trouble and to keep a job. I get it. All right, but there’s also a way of having your say so as far as what you’re doing, as far as your job goes, to make that job better for everyone involved, and that’s what’s being missed.”

Hebner’s advice to Bryce Remsburg:

“I have to call the elephant in the room. I have met this guy several times. He’s a very nice guy. It has nothing to do with him as an individual or a human being. Bryce Remsburg, and once again, a very, very nice guy. It’s time for someone to let this guy know he is killing matches, and taking away the power, and taking away the show, and taking away the story because it’s not about him. He’s over dramatic with too many things. Sometimes I see some things that make me just sit here and really laugh because it actually is funny because that’s how outlandish it’s become and nobody’s even seeing it, it seems like that works for that company.”

“I think the guy’s a good referee, but he’s not when he does all these things. So if somebody gets slapped, he’s grabbing his face. If somebody gets kicked in the back, he’s holding his back. He’s jumping up and down. He’s just over the top. I understand being involved in caring about what’s going on in the ring and showing natural and when I say natural, I’ll explain that if you’d like, but natural expressions. I’ve never once watched an MMA match and watched the guy and the referee sell everybody that gets knocked out. They don’t do anything. They do their fu**ing job and that’s what we need to do. It’s okay if it’s a spot where you’re supposed to show emotion or you’re supposed to show something, but not every time someone does something. Like I say the guy’s a good referee if you take that out. Yeah, I love his count. I love his cadence. I like how he tries to stick to rules. But this has got to stop. He’s taking away from talent, and I think that’s unfair.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)