Brian Kendrick Addresses Being A WWE Producer At Blacklash

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Brian Kendrick was brought back as a producer for Saturday’s Backlash PLE and the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at Backlash was produced by Kendrick and Jamie Noble.

Kendrick was asked about the reports that he attended Backlash during his appearance on the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast. Kendrick began by outlining his relationship with Rousey and how he assisted her in her preparation for her WWE in-ring debut. He also discussed his relationship with Bunny, which began in 2021, when he worked as the match’s producer for Bunny and Priest’s tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

Kendrick said, “Would you like to talk about the Ronda Rousey training, or would you like to talk about the Backlash stuff? The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong’s wife, [she] and Ronda go way back. Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, and Roddy said, ‘Well, Spanky lives out in LA,’ and so I got a text from Ronda Rousey. She reached out to me, and we started training then she had her agents started talking with the WWE, and that was that. Ronda Rousey came to me for training, and then this Backlash stuff. It was for the Bad Bunny and Damian Priest match. The company brought me in, but it was because a few years back, when they had their tag match, I worked with them. I think because of the comfort level we had built with Bunny and they requested me to come back for that too. Went to Puerto Rico.”

