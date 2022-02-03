Brian Kendrick Issues Public Statement Regarding Past Interview Comments

As previously noted, Brian Kendrick was pulled from the February 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite after past interview comments resurfaced. Kendrick had made remarks about the Holocaust, 9/11, the JFK assassination, the moon landing, and other conspiracy theory topics.

Kendrick issued a public statement regarding what he said:

“I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”

I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line. — Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) February 3, 2022