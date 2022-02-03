Brian Kendrick Pulled From AEW Dynamite After Past Interview Comments Resurface

As previously noted, AEW announced that Brian Kendrick would debut for the company on the February 2nd 2022 edition of Dynamite in a match against Jon Moxley.

Kendrick became a trending topic on Twitter but there were several of the “top” tweets about him that included video footage from past interviews where he talked about the Holocaust, 9/11, the JFK assassination, the moon landing, and other conspiracy theory topics.

That 2011 Brian Kendrick clip is even WORSE in context: It’s part of a section w/ the title card “Who or what are the repitlians?” and makes it very clear that he thinks that, as explained to him by David Icke, “Zionists,” “Jewish medics,” & “the Rothschilds” are The Reptilians. pic.twitter.com/xoxzh2NrS0 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 2, 2022

I knew Brian Kendrick was into conspiracy theory nonsense, but until it got brought up last night, I had no idea that, at least as of late 2013, he had drifted all the way into Holocaust denial?!?!? https://t.co/0RfitLn5yF pic.twitter.com/jq1YPsNbXG — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 2, 2022

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Kendrick has been pulled from the show:

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”