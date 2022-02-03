Brian Kendrick Pulled From AEW Dynamite After Past Interview Comments Resurface

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, AEW announced that Brian Kendrick would debut for the company on the February 2nd 2022 edition of Dynamite in a match against Jon Moxley.

Kendrick became a trending topic on Twitter but there were several of the “top” tweets about him that included video footage from past interviews where he talked about the Holocaust, 9/11, the JFK assassination, the moon landing, and other conspiracy theory topics.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Kendrick has been pulled from the show:

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

