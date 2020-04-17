Brian Kendrick To Look Back At Important Matches On 205 Live Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will be a special edition focused on The Brian Kendrick. WWE has announced that the episode will be titled, “The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick.” The episode will feature a look “inside the mind” of Kendrick as he walks down memory lane to give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to become a pro wrestler, and the most memorable match of his own career, among others.

