Brian Kendrick To Look Back At Important Matches On 205 Live Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will be a special edition focused on The Brian Kendrick. WWE has announced that the episode will be titled, “The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick.” The episode will feature a look “inside the mind” of Kendrick as he walks down memory lane to give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to become a pro wrestler, and the most memorable match of his own career, among others.
Below is WWE’s full announcement on the episode:
Special WWE 205 Live presentation of “The Matches That Made Me: The Brian Kendrick”
The Brian Kendrick has been a defining force of the NXT Cruiserweight division, and tonight, the gifted high-flyer looks back on the matches that have defined his career.
Kendrick will give an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to pursue his dream of being a WWE Superstar, as well the most memorable match of his own career.
Get inside the mind of The Brian Kendrick and walk down memory lane with one of WWE 205 Live’s most dynamic personalities tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.