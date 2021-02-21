Brian Kendrick Working As A SmackDown Producer

Brian Kendrick is reportedly working as a WWE SmackDown producer now. It was reported back in November that Kendrick had been working behind-the-scenes as a producer for the WWE NXT brand, which made sense because he was already at the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday nights for the WWE 205 Live tapings.

In an update, Ringside News now reports that Kendrick has been moved up to the SmackDown brand as a producer. He started working the blue brand this week.

Kendrick previously worked behind-the-scenes for the company as a trainer from 2014 to 2016. He also runs the Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in California, which has helped train several wrestlers over the years, including Ronda Rousey. Kendrick’s last 205 Live match came on October 30, 2020 as he and Mansoor defeated Ever-Rise. The week before that he lost to Mansoor, and the two weeks before that he had losses to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. His last win came the week before those three losses, on September 11, when he defeated Adonis.