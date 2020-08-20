Brian Myers Comments On His Anti-Vince McMahon Promo From Impact

Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, took to Twitter this evening and defended his controversial comments made during Tuesday’s Emergence Night 1 edition of Impact. As noted, Myers blasted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon after interrupting an in-ring promo by Willie Mack, which set up Myers vs. Mack for next Tuesday’s Emergence Night 2 episode.

For those who missed the promo on Tuesday, Myers expressed frustration for being fired by WWE while his wife was 6 months pregnant, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he’s always played by the rules but that got him nowhere in the business but fired. “It disgusts me that major decisions in the business are being made by an out of touch 70 year old man in some goofy production meeting,” Myers said as he continued the promo.

Myers then declared that he is taking his career and the business as a whole into his own hands. “You [Mack] and all of Impact Wrestling have been put on warning,” he said. “I am the most professional wrestler. Brian Myers.”

Fast forward to this evening and Myers responded to praise and criticism from fans on social media.

“A lot of different opinions on what I said last night on @IMPACTWRESTLING. Good, bad, or indifferent bring it on. I meant what I said. This is an opportunity I’ve never been giving before and I’m gonna seize it. Now sit back & watch me do it,” he wrote.

The tweet includes a graphic from an old RAW interview with WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Triple H. Myers attached a photo under that, showing writer & on-air talent Jimmy Jacobs in JR’s seat while he is in Triple H’s seat. The graphic is complete with a flat cap photoshopped onto his head like Triple H, and a cowboy hat photoshopped onto Jacobs’ head.

Myers returned to Impact in July after being released from WWE in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. His return match was an Open Challenge loss to Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards, but now he’s feuding with Willie Mack. You can see Edwards’ full tweet below, along with video from the Impact segment:

I’m not a black hat. — Jimmy Jacobs (@JimmyJacobsX) August 19, 2020