Brian Myers Crowned Digital Media Champion at Impact Against All Odds

Your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion is Brian Myers.

Myers won the Impact Digital Media Title after defeating Rich Swann in a Dot Combat Match on Friday night’s Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show.

A computer monitor and mouse were among the weapons used in the Dot Combat Match. In order to win the match, Myers hit Swann with a keyboard before dropping him with the Roster Cut and pinning him.

Myers is only the fourth wrestler to hold the Digital Media Title, and this is his first run with it. On May 28 at The Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation event, Swann defeated the injured Matt Cardona to win the belt. Swann only retained the championship for 35 days. Cardona has held the title for the most time—127 days—after defeating Jordynne Grace, the current Impact Knockouts World Champion, in the championship match on the Impact show on February 3.

Here are highlights from the Dot Combat title change: