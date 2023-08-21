Brian Myers Says He Wants To End His Career With IMPACT Wrestling

Brian Myers wants to end his career with IMPACT Wrestling.

The longtime pro wrestling veteran recently spoke with the U.K. Metro media outlet for an interview, during which he made it clear he wants to wrap up his career with the promotion.

“If IMPACT will have me – I probably shouldn’t say this out loud, but I’ll end my career there,” he said. “I’ll be there as long as I can because I’m having that much fun, the schedule is a little more lenient, it allows me to be Super Dad when I’m home. It’s pretty much perfect for me, you know?”

Myers also spoke about his release from WWE in 2020 and how joining IMPACT was one of the best things he’s ever done.

“It was kinda like my whole world was spinning,” he said. “Joining IMPACT was one of the best things that ever happened in my career, and I like to think IMPACT was pretty blessed by it too because I’ve worked my ass off in every situation. Also, I’m having fun and they’re also giving me the opportunity to be the wrestler I always wanted to be. The real version of me, not nibbling and crumbs and taking what I can get – which, hey, it happens in wrestling and it is what it is.”

Before things are all said-and-done, however, Myers wants to add to the list of his accomplishments a run as IMPACT World Champion.

“I think [the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship is] mine for the taking,” he said. “I’ve worked my ass off for the past three years, I don’t think there’s anyone who can say they’ve done what I’ve done in IMPACT in the past three years. I’ve been the workhorse and backbone of this company for three years, I’ve done everything that’s asked of me to the best of my abilities at the highest level, never disappointed, never missed a beat, represented the company at the highest levels.”

Check out the complete interview at Metro.co.uk.