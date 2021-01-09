Brian Myers Signs Contract With Impact

Brian Myers has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. Myers took to Twitter this evening and announced that he has officially signed with the company. He included a photo of his contract and thanked Anthem President Ed Nordholm.

“Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster. The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine. #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Myers wrote.

The former Curt Hawkins was released from WWE in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He made his Impact return in July of last year.