Brian Myers Tweets Vince McMahon After Impact Return Confirmed

As noted, tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a new “coming soon” vignette for former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins). The promo shows Myers around a wrestling ring while several phrases can be heard in the background – “Close your mouth, open your ears, you can handle it (?), always be ready, on the right track, trust the process, just missing something…” Myers took to Twitter after the vignette aired and issued a message to his former employer, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“Well, @VinceMcMahon,” he wrote. “I’m sorry, I love you. *superkick @IMPACTWRESTLING Let’s. Go.”

The superkick looks to be a reference to the WrestleMania 24 match between WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, which was the retirement match for The Nature Boy. The emotional finish to that match saw The Heartbreak Kid deliver two Sweet Chin Music superkicks to Flair, before telling him, “I’m sorry, I love you.” Michaels then hit a third superkick to put Flair back down and pin him to end his WWE in-ring career.

Myers is apparently enjoying the talk and trending on social media tonight as he encouraged fans to keep it up.

“I love this. #IMPACTonAXSTV,” he wrote. “Keep talking people. [sign of the horns emoji]”

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was released from his WWE contract on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by the negative impact of COVID-19. He became a free agent last week after his 90-day non-compete clause expired. Myers had been with WWE since returning to the company in July 2016, but Vince previously employed him from 2006 – 2014.

There’s no word yet on when Myers will make his in-ring return for Impact, but stay tuned for updates.

You can see Myers’ related tweets below, along with the vignette from Impact: