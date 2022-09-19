Brian Pillman Jr. Comments on the AEW All Out Backstage Fight

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. appeared on the “Cafe de Rene” podcast hosted by Renee Dupree. During the podcast, Pillman was asked his thoughts on the fight that occurred backstage at AEW All Out.

As PWMania.com previously reported, during the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. After the melee that also involved Omega and Ace Steel, Punk got into a fight with Nick and Matt Jackson backstage.

Since then, Omega and The Young Bucks have had their Trios Titles taken away from them and they have been suspended. Punk’s title as World Heavyweight Champion was also taken away from him.

Pillman Jr. said, “I wasn’t there, so I didn’t get to see who won the fight. I’m not going to decide whose side I’m on. Whoever won the fight, that’s whose side I’m on. I’m not going to side with the losers, I’ll say that. Honestly, it’s over my head. I wasn’t there. I look up to all the guys so I’m like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe my heroes are fighting each other.’ It is what it is. Whenever I’m there, I’m just happy to be there and try not to piss anybody off and get punched myself. I’m sure people have probably wanted to punch me too. Good thing I’ve dodged that. They’re all great guys. Everyone just loves the wrestling and different personalities. Things change. We were in Jacksonville and now we’re on the road and it’s a little more serious and people are starting to clash a little, that’s all.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to The Overtimer for transcription)