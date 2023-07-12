Brian Pillman Jr. Leaves AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. is no longer listed on the AEW website’s roster page.

PWInsider confirmed that his contract had expired and that he was no longer employed by the company. Pillman Jr. joined AEW about three years ago and there was no agreement to renew his contract.

The deal is still open for him and AEW to collaborate again in the future, according to PWInsider.

Pillman has been wrestling on independent shows in recent weeks, and his most recent appearance for AEW was on 5/13 in Salem, Virginia, at their House Rules show.