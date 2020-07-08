Brian Pillman Jr. Reacts To His AEW Debut, Says There Is More Planned

As seen last night on AEW Dark, Brian Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut. He wound up losing to Shawn Spears. Pillman Jr. took to Twitter today, saying,

“This won’t be my last opportunity in an AEW ring! Every time I step into that ring is a chance to show my worth, a CHALLENGE that I will rise to! Stay tuned for my next challenge and in the mean time stay fresh with a cool summer tee!”

Pillman is currently signed to a contract with MLW. With that being said, MLW COO Jared St. Laurent recently said Pillman was allowed to work for AEW while they aren’t running live events.