Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals A “Huge Opportunity” Is Coming Up In His Career

Former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. discussed his career to date during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner.

Pillman Jr. said, “It’s a tough business. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll. But, being here today and getting to reminisce on some of my past moments in my career has really cheered me up and put me in a position to where I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, continue coming up with new gear ideas and sharing my idea of pro wrestling with you all.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pillman Jr. was spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center this past week. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was told by someone in WWE that “while not impossible, it would be less likely he’d be hired right now until after the merger [with UFC] is complete.”

You can watch the complete signing below: