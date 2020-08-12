Brian Pillman Jr. Says There Is Nothing He Wants More Than To Be With AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. spoke about his desire to be working for AEW on a full-time basis in an interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. Here is what he had to say:

“I can’t say for certain what exactly is in the works but I’ve been hinted that there’s plans to work with me some more,” revealed Pillman. “We’ll just have to stay tuned and see what’s going on. I can’t speak of any details but as far as them using me, they’re happy to use me right now even though I’m signed with MLW. They’re happy to put me on Dark and maybe Dynamite in the future. I’m totally proud of Dark and proud of that product. I think it’s a great place for a guy like me to come in and break the ice a bit and get my feet wet with the product. Sooner or later you’ll see me on Dynamite.”