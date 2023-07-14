Brian Pillman Jr. Spotted At The WWE Performance Center, Stardom Standout Trains With WWE Star

Former AEW standout Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Pillman was spotted training at the WWE facility on Thursday, July 13, just two days after his AEW departure due to his contract expiration. There is yet to be news on whether WWE is interested in signing the second generation wrestler.

Utami Hayashishita, a c, was slated to attend the WWE Performance Center this week after being invited by IYO SKY. There’s no news on whether she actually went, but The Observer believes she did.

Hayashishita was training with Natalya earlier this week at the ring she and husband Tyson Kidd own, as shown in the tweet below. Natalya praised Hayashishita after a Wednesday training session and promised to meet him “soon” on Thursday afternoon.

Hayashishita visited the United States earlier this month and made her GCW debut on July 8 at the Clean Up Man performance, defeating Billie Starkz. The following night, at JCW’s Big Ass Extreme Birthday Bash, she defeated Janai Kai. At tonight’s GCW Now & Forever event, Hayashishita will face LuFisto.