Brian “Road Dogg” James Returning to WWE in Executive Position

Brian “Road Dogg” James, who was fired from the company earlier this year, has re-joined WWE.

According to PWInsider, 53-year-old Road Dogg has re-joined the company and will serve in an executive capacity. He is currently backstage for tonight’s episode of RAW in Toronto, but it is unknown what his role will be.

Road Dogg recently served as Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s assistant in NXT. On January 1st, he was released. He has since started a podcast and has been critical of the booking of AEW. He acknowledged in a recent interview that he had been hoping to work for AEW.

Road Dogg’s return was announced a few days after his close friend Jeff Jarrett left WWE.

He tweeted the following earlier today: