Brie Bella And Daniel Bryan Their Selling House

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are selling their Phoenix home for $1,695,000.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house is one of only sixteen homes in a coveted gated neighborhood in Phoenix, according to TMZ. The semi-custom, modern farmhouse features a spacious 3,000 square feet of living space, high ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, stone counters, and hardwood flooring.

Brie and Bryan are selling their house just weeks after Nikki Bella put her Arizona home up for sale in August, after living in it for barely three months.