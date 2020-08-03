Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Their Son

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have announced a new addition to their family – a baby boy! For now, the child is being called Baby Danielson until they can come up with a name. He was born yesterday (August 1st). Brie said, “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

This is Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan’s second child together. They have a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson who was born in 2017.

Congratulations to Brie and Daniel Bryan and their families!