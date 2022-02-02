Brie Bella Comments On ‘YES!’ Chants During The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During their latest podcast, the Bella Twins talked about being part of the women’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Brie said the following in regards to the crowd chanting “YES!” with her…

“When I started to hear people say ‘Yes!’…I ran in and I think I nailed Natalya and Michelle McCool. I started to hear the fans chanting ‘Yes!’ and in my head, I’m like, ‘I’m going to go with this.’ I was going to go into my Brie Mode me, but I’m like, ‘No, I’m gonna with the Yes chant.’ The one thing about my husband, he has a huge presence, and when I hear the ‘Yes!’ chant, I immediately thing of him. It made me feel him in that moment. When I do the ‘Yes!’ chant, I don’t do it for myself. I do it because I feel my husband in that moment. My husband, to me, is more than just Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson, he’s a soulmate. Feeling that energy of the crowd, it makes me get teary-eyed and emotional when I do that because it’s like he’s right next to me.”