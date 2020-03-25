Brie Bella Concerned About Daniel Bryan Continuing To Wrestle

During the Bella Twins’ latest podcast, Brie talked about her concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak:

“We had to cancel a bunch of stuff that we were working on,” Brie said. “We had a live podcast tour that we were putting together and a book tour. And, something that really tore our hearts out is Hall of Fame got cancelled. We were like, ‘oh my gosh. The year we get inducted in it gets cancelled!'”

“I have to say, my husband is still working and he’s in Orlando right now – and granted he’s working, he has a job – but it makes me really nervous,” Brie explained. “My husband has an autoimmune disease, he also fought asthma really bad when he was young. He was always sick when he was a kid and I’ll admit … I lost sleep last night. I was king of like, ‘ugh.’ I’m grateful my husband is still employed, but at the same time, I’m really scared that he’s just out there. I just pray so much for him that he stays healthy and all that, but it’s like this weird tug-of-war.”

“And I feel bad because he’s over there and when he comes home, we’re gonna have him be put up in a hotel and our Naturopath, Dr. Jane, he’s gonna kind of work with Bryan to see if we see symptoms before he comes home to Bird and I. That could be weeks, and when he left yesterday or the day before, I was just like, ‘It could be three weeks until I see you’ and it’s just sad but thank goodness for technology, FaceTime and all that.”