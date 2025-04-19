Brie Bella Gets Candid About Sex Life With Bryan Danielson

On a recent episode of her podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella opened up about the challenges of maintaining intimacy with her husband, Bryan Danielson, now that they are parents to two young children.

Brie shared a lighthearted but honest look into how the couple finds time for each other. “I feel like Bryan and I aren’t the types to be like, ‘Oh, on Wednesday.’ But he and I will say—this is so funny—he and I are like, ‘We should probably have sex tonight because I go out of town tomorrow,’” she said.

She revealed that with their daughter now in school full-time and their son beginning a later schedule, the pair recently found a rare moment alone during the day. “We finally did it. After workout, we felt it and it was spontaneous and nice and we were like, ‘Are we gonna start to be day sex people?’” Brie said, noting the moment felt refreshing and brought back a sense of spontaneity to their relationship. “It felt like how it used to be. It was so nice.”

Brie’s remarks gave fans a relatable and intimate glimpse into the reality of maintaining a relationship amidst the demands of parenting and busy professional lives.