Brie Bella Hints At WWE Return Following Nikki’s Comeback

Brie Bella has hinted at the possibility of joining her sister, Nikki Bella, back in a WWE ring. After Nikki made her surprise return at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, speculation has been growing about whether Brie will follow suit.

Speaking with Foothills Focus, Brie addressed Nikki’s return and left the door open for her own potential comeback.

“I’m grappling grapes while Nikki is grappling some girls this year. You never know—I might join her. I have a few tricks up my sleeve,” Brie said.

However, she also emphasized how content she is with her current life, adding, “For the first time, I’m so content in my life. I’m exactly where I wanted to be.”

Following the Royal Rumble, Nikki made it clear that her return wasn’t just a one-off, leaving fans to wonder if the Bella Twins could reunite in WWE once again.