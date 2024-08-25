Brie Bella On “AEW Close Up,” Change To All In Match, More Notes

– Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta won a qualifying match on the August 24 episode of AEW Collision to earn their spot in the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view trios title match. Also featured in the “London Ladders Match” will be The Patriarchy, The House of Black and The Bang Bang Gang.

– Brie Danielson, formerly known as Brie Bella, sat down with Renee Paquette on the latest installment of “AEW: Close Up With Renee Paquette” to discuss Bryan Danielson’s possible retirement and match at AEW All In: London. Check out the complete video below.

– Also new on AEW’s official YouTube channel is the “AEW Countdown To All In: London” special for today’s big PPV event.