Brie Bella Returning To WWE Soon?

Nikki Bella is back in WWE.

Following her return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend. the WWE Hall of Fame legend confirmed on “The Nikki & Brie Show” that WWE fans will be seeing more of her.

“Is this a one-off or is she here to stay,” Bella said of her return. “Keep tuning in. You will see another ‘Fearless’ Nikki appearance, sooner than later, that is for sure. I’m definitely doing more than what I just did on Saturday.”

Nikki then teased a WWE return of her twin sister, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella.

“Hopefully, Brie Mode will be by my side soon,” she stated. “More on that to come.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.