WWE will reportedly induct the British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, according to Dave Meltzer on WOR.

Meltzer also confirmed the recent reports on Jushin Thunder Liger and The Bella Twins going into the WWE HOF this year.

WWE previously confirmed Batista and the NWO’s Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, X-Pac and Kevin Nash for the WWE HOF this year during WrestleMania week.