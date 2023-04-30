Britt Baker Addresses AEW T-Shirt Design Claimed To “Support Domestic Violence”

The Outcasts brutally attacked Britt Baker, as seen on the April 19th, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW eventually released a t-shirt design of Britt Baker with a black eye from the attack promoted by The Outcasts. However, the design drew some online criticism, with the idea being that random people would misinterpret the context and believe it supported domestic violence.

Britt ended up addressing the criticism via Twitter, writing, “Supports domestic violence how? I got a black eye in a RING? My enemies put a pic on a shirt to troll me and I outsmarted them.🤑 Does that mean all the (top selling) bloody T-shirts are supporting murder? If a male wrestler had a shirt with a black eye would you be this pissed?”