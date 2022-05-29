Britt Baker Addresses Criticism For Naming Sasha Banks As Her Dream Opponent

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Britt Baker was asked who her dream opponent would be earlier this week, and she responded Sasha Banks. Baker revealed that she received a lot of backlash from fans as a result of her comments to Lindsey Brown and Adrian Hernandez of The Playmakers on 1140 The Bet Las Vegas.

“I literally answered an interview question. I didn’t call Sasha Banks out, I didn’t say, ‘Hey, this match needs to happen.’ I was just asked a question and I gave an answer. They said what’s a cool dream match that you would like to have and Sasha is one of my favorite wrestlers. It wasn’t me challenging her, or challenging WWE. All I did was just say ‘Hey this is a cool dream match.’

“Her fans and the WWE fans and even just some wrestling fans, in general, did not like that and I don’t even think they read the whole interview. They read the clickbait and they run with it. They create such a nasty narrative when they don’t even know what they’re talking about and it is so frustrating.

“Because in my position, I am not going to respond to @John515 that has 19 followers. But I want to respond to John with 19 followers and tell him to shut the hell up, you don’t even know what you’re talking about!”