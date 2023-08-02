Britt Baker Calls AEW Collision “Work In Progress”

Britt Baker is the latest AEW star to speak out about the ratings for the company’s newest weekly television show, Collision.

The two-hour Saturday night program show has been criticized from the start after reports surfaced that it is built around CM Punk with a soft roster split. However, ratings that were previously on the decline have begun to rise. Increases have occurred in the last two weeks.

The top AEW star noted that it will take time for the show to find its footing while speaking with TV Insider for a new interview to discuss a variety of topics.

“I think it’s a work in progress. It’s going to take time to see what the best equation is here. I think there is no better person to handle that than Tony Khan. I put full faith and trust in him. He has done such a good job navigating the waters of a brand-new company in just a few short years.

I think it’s exciting we have so many shows because we do have a huge roster and such a hugely talented roster, which is a blessing and a curse because you want to showcase everyone. The more the merrier as far as TV time. We just need to find the best way to tell these stories.”