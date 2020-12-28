Britt Baker Calls Out Wrestler That Makes Claim About AEW

Indy wrestler Dylan Bostic sent out a statement on Twitter (which has since been deleted) about his pay from AEW prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Britt Baker was among the people that called out Bostic for timing his tweet to be sent out right after the death of Brodie Lee and tagging people such as Jim Cornette. Here is what Bostic wrote and Baker’s response:

“In 2019 I was at the first ever AEW Taping in Washington DC. That night I didn’t do anything other than hang out. I was paid $200. I was then at the tapings in Indianapolis and Champagne. In Indianapolis I walked Darby out in a body bag on TV and I also let all of the extras barrow my clothes to walk Darby out so AEW wouldn’t have to go out and buy everyone clothes. In Champaign I had to take a bunch of bumps before the show. I was paid $80 for each night Indianapolis and Champaign. They cut the pay $120 for each night with no warning or communication to me. In Champaign I was disrespected by two of the backstage producers and treated as if I shouldn’t be there. I don’t care about the money I care more about the lack of respect and professionalism. If I wasn’t invited to be there by someone I really respect and love as a person I would have stuck up for myself but I felt like I couldn’t. You can paint me out to be the bad guy but I was the one that remained professional even though my wages were cut 60% and I was treated like shit. WHAT WOULD YOU DO?”

What a sick human to post this (and tag the people you did) today. The wrestling world is mourning the loss of an amazing friend, husband, and father and your bitching about $120?If you were so concerned about professionalism why did you show up in ripped jeans and a tshirt? — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) December 27, 2020

Bostic had previously tweeted about his pay on Christmas day: