Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and being cleared to return to the ring, as well as the significance of their match at this Saturday night’s highly-anticipated PPV event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how her match against Saraya is something she needed for her career: “I don’t take this opportunity lightly. It is a challenge I welcome. Saraya is a star. She’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. Not everyone knows Britt Baker. Having a match with a star of her caliber is the next step I need in my career. I feel similar to the way I did before the “Lights Out” match against Thunder Rosa. I knew the match had to be excellent. I’m in that position again, and I’m ready to deliver.”

On Saraya getting cleared and being ready to make the match great: “She’s cleared. By this point, her neck is probably better than mine. At first, I was really concerned. Working around someone’s neck is very daunting. But she’s cleared, and we’re going to wrestle. I’ve done so many tag matches, and we’ve been building to this match. I’m ready to make this great.”

On how both women need the win to elevate to the next level of their career: “You’re going to see two extremely passionate professional wrestlers fighting like their lives depend on it. We both need to win this match to get to the next point in our career. When wrestling is your life, like it is for us, that’s what makes this life or death.”

