Britt Baker Comments On The Backstage Reaction To The AEW All In Announcement, More

AEW star Britt Baker appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

After selling 75,000 tickets, it will be AEW’s largest event in company history. Below are some of the highlights.

The significance of AEW All In and whether it is as important to US fans as it is to UK fans:

“I would say yes. Even more so, maybe because we’ve never been there. We’ve never been to the UK as a company as a whole. So it’s a new territory, and it’s the biggest stage you could ask to perform on. So it’s huge. I mean, if you had told me when I signed my AEW contract that we would be wrestling in a nearly sold-out Wembley, I would say You’re absolutely insane. I thought 10,000 people were crazy. If I had never wrestled again in front of more than 10,000 people, I would’ve been thrilled. It was the coolest thing in the world to me. And it just keeps growing and growing. But we’re feeling the pressure of this one too. We wanna have the greatest show we’ve ever done because there’s gonna be so many eyes on this, we wanna have a great first impression. So it’s, it’s everything you said and then some.”

How she found out about the event:

“So, Just to show you how naive I was, I went with Tony Khan and Orange Cassidy to Wembley to watch the [Jacksonville] Jaguars play the [Denver] Broncos. And I thought we were just there to have a good time. There was not once did I think there was any particular reason we were taking pictures together at Wembley and that I would probably have a really good reason to post these pictures in a couple of months. Literally never. I didn’t even think twice about it. And then as time went on, we started hearing rumblings about it, and then I think back to that trip, and I was like, wait a second, wait a second. So, uh, yeah, now, of course, everybody knows, but I would say it, it was kept pretty hush-hush up until like the week that everybody found out of the week that you guys found out. We really didn’t know. It was really kept secret.”

Backstage reaction to the announcement:

“Everyone’s really excited because A, we’re, we’re finally, we’re finally making our way across the pond. But b, it’s a huge stadium, it’s a huge arena, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, the pressure’s on.’ Like, we don’t wanna be there in front of a couple thousand people. That wouldn’t be, that wouldn’t be a great first impression. Right now, it’s a relief a little bit that we’re selling so many tickets, but it’s also a little bit of pride. Like, I think we’re all very proud of it, and we’re really excited, and now it’s just we want the product to be the best it could possibly be. That’s TK in a nutshell. I mean that that is such a TK chess move, and I’m so happy it’s paying off.”

Who she wants to wrestle at All In:

“Have someone from the UK just because of the natural nemesis there. Honestly, I would say probably Saraya because I wanna get a win back on her so bad, and to wrestle her in her, in her home, pawn her home country, and beat her there, that for me would be the sweetest revenge ever because she beat me her first match back in like, what felt like a decade. So I’m still recovering from that. My prizes are a title shot. I would love to wrestle Saraya and pin her in front of her mom.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)