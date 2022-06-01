Britt Baker Discusses AEW Fans Turning Up at Her Dental Office, Her Financial Flexibility

Britt Baker recently spoke with Forbes’ Blake Oestriecher and revealed that AEW fans occasionally pay her a visit at her dental practise.

Baker’s dental office is frequently visited by wrestling fans, and while they are usually respectful, she has to remind them that she is there to work, not to play a character on TV. Baker’s loyal supporters even have their teeth cleaned at her office.

Baker expressed gratitude for having two stable jobs that provide her with financial security and will allow her to advance her career as an in-ring performer on her own terms. She considers herself fortunate that AEW allows her to continue working as a dentist. She also mentioned that she still has a lot of student loans to pay off.

“I have two stable financial careers, and I’m very fortunate that AEW gives me the opportunity to still be a dentist because it’s something that I’m very passionate about,” she said. “I went to school for eight years. I paid a lot of money, and I still have a lot of money in student loans. But I just didn’t want to have to give that up at any point in my life. And if I do have to give it up at some point, then OK. But right now, I don’t want to choose and I don’t have to choose. Any other company in the world, this wouldn’t happen. I wouldn’t be a wrestler and a dentist. I would be a wrestler that was a dentist at one point.”

While Baker has an extensive sneaker collection and a large collection of vintage rock band and Pittsburgh sports team t-shirts, some of which she paid more than $500 for, her financial flexibility will allow her to retire from the ring on her own terms.

“I think I’ll know when it’s time to be done wrestling. I’m pretty smart financially…so it won’t depend on finances or money. It’s just going to be a matter of my time and when I’m ready,” she said.